Meet Belle and Buster! #WhyNotMePets

SEATTLE -- Meet Belle and Buster, they are looking for a home.

Belle, who is black and white and Buster, who is brown and white are both toy fox terriers. At 10-years-old, the dogs used to have a family, but they had to give them up.

Now both of these pups are ready for a new life as long as they can stay together. Besides staying together, Belle and Buster do not have any special needs.

The dogs are also sprayed and neutered. They also get along great with everyone including, people, dogs and cats.

If you're interested in adopting both Belle and Buster, head to motleyzoo.org,