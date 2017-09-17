LIVE UPDATES: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE – If last week left you a little worried, there’s an excellent chance you’ll feel better today.

After a disappointing loss in Green Bay to open their season, the Seattle Seahawks return home to CenturyLink Field on Sunday to face the San Francisco 49ers. In the Pete Carroll era, Seattle is a perfect 0-7 in home openers.

The Seahawks enter the game as 13..5-point favorites in Vegas, and will enjoy not just the support of the home crowd, but the return of running back Thomas Rawls from an ankle injury.

