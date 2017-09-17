Four American women in their 20s attacked with acid in France

The Marseille prosecutor’s office says four young female U.S. tourists have been attacked with acid in Marseille’s main train station by a woman who has been arrested.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor office told The Associated Press that two of the tourists have been injured in the face in the attack Sunday in the Saint Charles train station and one of them has a possible eye injury. She says all four of the tourists, who are in their 20s, have been hospitalized, two of them for shock.

French authorities are not investigating it as an act of terrorism for the time being.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said that its counter-terrorism division had not assumed jurisdiction for the attack at Marseille’s main train station on Sunday morning. The prosecutor’s office has responsibility for all terror-related cases in France.

A spokeswoman for Marseille’s prosecutor said earlier that the 41-year-old woman arrested as a suspect in the attack did not make any extremist declarations, but said officials couldn’t rule out terror as a motive so early in the investigation.

There was no immediate information on where the U.S. tourists were from.

Marseille is a port city in southern France that is closer to Barcelona than Paris.