Eddie Lacy listed as inactive for Seahawks’ game against 49ers

SEATTLE – Running back Eddie Lacy was among the players on the Seattle Seahawks’ inactive list on Sunday afternoon, despite the fact their injury report indicated he was healthy.

Lacy was apparently a victim of Thomas’ Rawls return from an ankle injury, as well as his own lack of productivity during the team’s season opener against Green Bay. Lacy had five carries for 3 yards in the 17-9 loss.

Rawls appeared likely to get the start and the bulk of the carries for the Seahawks’ game against the San Francisco 49ers in the home opener at CenturyLink Field.

Also listed as inactive were running back J.D. McKissic, safety Tedric Thompson, linebacker Terence Garvin, guard Jordan Roos, guard/tackle Oday Aboushi and tackle Isaiah Battle.