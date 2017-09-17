Car fire sparks wildfire off I-90 near Ryegrass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- Crews are working to extinguish a wildfire off Interstate 90 near Ellensburg.

Authorities had said the fire was under control after it had spread about 75 acres.

As of 5:20 p.m. Sunday, Washington State Department of Natural Resources tweeted that the fire spread more than 100 acres and continues to spread fast.

Five planes and a Washington National Guard helicopter is on the scene.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore says a pickup truck initially caught fire sparking the blaze.

Drivers should expect stop and go traffic for about 10 miles on westbound I-90 near Milepost 126, according to Moore.

We'll update this article when more information becomes available.