Car fire sparks wildfire off I-90 near Ryegrass

Posted 5:06 PM, September 17, 2017, by , Updated at 05:27PM, September 17, 2017

ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- Crews are working to extinguish a wildfire off Interstate 90 near Ellensburg.

Authorities had said the fire was under control after it had spread about 75 acres.

As of 5:20 p.m. Sunday, Washington State Department of Natural Resources tweeted that the fire spread more than 100 acres and continues to spread fast.

Five planes and a Washington National Guard helicopter is on the scene.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore says a pickup truck initially caught fire sparking the blaze.

Drivers should expect stop and go traffic for about 10 miles on westbound I-90 near Milepost 126, according to Moore.

Photo Gallery

We'll update this article when more information becomes available. 

Related stories