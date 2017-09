The special will air here beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday and ending at 11:30!

Q13 News has partnered with Vulcan Productions to air a video series and a 30 minute documentary called “Moment in Time: Seattle Seahawks Allen Era 20 Year Anniversary.”

Watch it live above.

The Seahawks have also launched a new page celebrating Allen, and are giving away a special VIP Gameday Experience to one lucky fan.