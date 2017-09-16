× Man sentenced to 18 years for killing homeless woman in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been sentenced for killing a 29-year-old woman.

The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office says Jess Golden was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison for the murder of Audreyanna Newell.

The prosecutor’s office says Tacoma police were called to the 5800 block of Marine View Drive Jan. 17 for a deceased woman who was identified as Newell.

The prosecutor’s office says a half-full Corona beer bottle and a bag containing more beer near her body led police to review video footage from area stores which led them to Golden.

The prosecutor’s office says detectives contacted Golden, who said he met a homeless person in Seattle and agreed to let her stay the night at his house.

In August, Golden pleaded guilty to murder in the case.