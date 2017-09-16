Homeless man pleads guilty to torching Bellevue mosque

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a homeless man who set fire to a Bellevue mosque in January has pleaded guilty to reckless burning.

The Seattle Times reports no one was injured in the Jan. 14 fire, but Bellevue Fire Department officials say it destroyed about half of the Islamic Center of Eastside.

County property records show the building was valued at $1.2 million in 2016.

Charging documents say 37-year-old Isaac Wayne Wilson, who has an extensive history of mental illness and property damage, was found in a parking lot behind the mosque, staring at the fire.

When approached by police, documents say he calmly said, “I did it.”

Police said there’s no indication that the fire was a hate crime or related to terrorism.