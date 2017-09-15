Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting

Des Moines police officers called out to a possible case of domestic violence early Friday morning ended up in a high speed chase, following a man who took off on a motorcycle when officers arrived.

Investigators say the police officers were told the man had a gun.

The officers chased him all the way to a parking lot just off Pacific Highway East, near Port of Tacoma Road in Fife. Investigators say the chase ended in a crash.

Fife Police Chief Pete Fisher says it appears that a Des Moines police officer fired at least once, killing the suspect. He added that that the investigation is still in its early stages, and officers did find a handgun at the scene. Fisher says the officer who fired has served more than 20 years in law enforcement.

The Fife police department is still investigating.