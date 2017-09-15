‘If you move, I will shoot you:’ Help ID terrorizing, armed pot shop robbers

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

“If you move, I will shoot you.” — that’s what Seattle Police say one of two armed robbery suspects told a clerk at a pot shop last month.

Take a look at the suspects police are trying to identify after they hit the Greenside Recreational marijuana shop on Lake City Way NE.

The taller of the two suspects was wearing a hoodie that said Atavus on the back. That’s a Seattle company that helps train football and rugby players.

Ret. Det. Myrle Carner breaks down what happened during the robbery on the night of August 22nd. “They knew exactly when closing was at 11 o’clock. As he’s locking the door, the two suspects force their way into the premise there and one of the guys pulls a gun. You will see it where he pushes him in the corner. Then you will see a second suspect and he immediately goes around the counter and starts loading a lot of the marijuana edibles and other things. The second clerk on duty overhears this noise, comes out and sees the suspect, the shorter one, and proceeds to chase him. You see him run out the door and then you see the suspect with the gun turn around and chase after the clerk. There was a confrontation outside where the suspect, the taller of the two actually pulls a gun and tells that clerk to back off and he turns around and you see a picture of him going back into the store and then they continue out of sight. One of them actually drops part of the stuff. He even takes the time to go back and pick it up and then takes off running again.”

Seattle Police say they took off down NE 98th St. and got away with $300 to $400 worth of marijuana product -- certainly not worth going to prison -- but that's where they are headed.

"This is a very serious case. The detectives from Seattle have done their homework. The series of videos you see are from 3 or 4 different cameras, different businesses. The fact is, they're planning this. At one shot you will actually see the taller of the two on his cell phone. This is an armed robbery. Very distinctive clothing. You look at the taller of the two. The sweatshirt has very distinctive lettering on the back. These guys act real casual. You watch them as they are actually walking to the scene. It's like they don't have a care in the world, in fact, one of them is just swinging a key chain as he walks. It's just like he's in Mayberry. He just doesn't care. He's just walking along. They're just about to commit a felony. We don't want anybody getting hurt. We'd certainly like to put a stop to these guys before all of a sudden we have serial robbery cases."

Detectives say both suspects are black and between 18 and 21 years old.

If you can identify them, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. It is guaranteed to be anonymous.