× City of Everett agrees to suspend enforcement of ordinances aimed at forcing bikini baristas to cover up

EVERETT, Wash. — The city of Everett said Friday it has agreed to suspend enforcement of two new ordinances aimed at forcing bikini baristas to cover up, pending the outcome of a lawsuit challenging the new laws.

“The City has agreed to suspend enforcement of the new ordinances for several weeks, at which time the challenge will be decided on the merits without the unnecessary intermediary step of litigating a temporary restraining order. We are confident that the City will prevail and the ordinances will be upheld,” the city of Everett said in a news release.

The ordinances went into effect on Sept. 5. They essentially banned bikinis and lingerie at the coffee stands.

A group of bikini baristas filed suit in federal court alleging the ordinances violated their constitutional rights.