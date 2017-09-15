Seahawks and Q13 FOX partner to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief

Broncos sign former Seahawks defensive lineman Ahtyba Rubin

Posted 10:15 AM, September 15, 2017, by

Ahtyba Rubin #77 of the Seattle Seahawks and Michael Oher #73 of the Carolina Panthers exchange words in the 1st quarter during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 17, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have signed veteran defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin and placed defensive end Jared Crick on injured reserve.

Crick is facing possible back surgery for an injury that occurred in training camp and kept him out of the Broncos’ season opener.

Rubin started every game the last two seasons in Seattle after spending his first seven seasons in Cleveland.

The Seahawks released him just before the season after acquiring former Jets lineman Sheldon Richardson.

Crick, who is due $1.5 million this season in the final year of his two-year contract, started 15 games last season, collecting 53 tackles, three sacks, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

He was carted off the practice field midway through training camp with a back injury and missed the remainder of the preseason and the Broncos’ opener Monday night against the Chargers.

He returned to practice Wednesday but was out Thursday, and the Broncos decided to place him on IR.