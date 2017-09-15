Aaron Trevino and Alyx Rose: Convicted felons wanted by DOC in Snohomish County

WANTED BY DOC IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

Identity theft is a huge problem and the Department of Corrections is hoping somebody can tell them where to find felons already convicted of it.

Aaron Trevino and Alyx Rose Lord were convicted of identity theft in Snohomish County for the same case and now both have Department of Corrections warrants for their arrest.

Trevino is also a sex offender who was convicted of two counts of Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes and a whole slew of other crimes including assault, hit and run, forgery and theft.

His ID theft conviction stems from a case in which he stole his neighbor’s banking information and then used that to write 37 fake checks for more than $3,700.

He’s been on the run for almost a year and officers believe his family may be hiding him.

Lord was seen on video with him at a Walmart store making hundreds of dollars in purchases.

Her criminal history includes possession of heroin and two home burglaries. She is 28 years old, 5’2” and weighs 150 pounds.

I messaged with her on Facebook and she claimed she would surrender — but she hasn’t — so Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information on her whereabouts and for help to locate Trevino. He’s 37 years old, 5’8” and weighs 192 pounds.

If you can help officers locate either of these fugitives, call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.