What the political shape up means for Seattle after Murray’s resignation

SEATTLE – A shift in power in Seattle as a new mayor spends his first day in office.

On Wednesday city council president Bruce Harrell was sworn in as mayor with Ed Murray’s resignation taking effect.

“I don’t see this as a caretaking obligation I should make that very clear I see this as an opportunity to set the stage for excellence,” Mayor Bruce Harrell said.

Harrell has yet to announce whether or not he will stay on as mayor until the November elections. If he keeps the title of mayor for 2 months he would have to give up his council seat.

Ed Murray resigned after a 5th man came out and accused Murray of sexually molesting him as a teenager decades ago. That 5th accuser is Murray’s own cousin.

“I mean this is extremely unusual we don’t have sex scandals,” Q13 News Political Analyst CR Douglas said.

In fact the last time a mayor of Seattle resigned was nearly 50 years ago when James Braman resigned. Braman resigned after being appointed by President Nixon to a federal position.

“The region is having to kind of figure out what this means what affects this will have,” Douglas said.

Douglas says Harrell or anyone else who may take over as mayor until the November elections has one goal in mind.

“They want a smooth transition which is the single most important thing between now and the new mayor,” Douglas said.

Douglas says Murray’s top issues like homelessness, affordable housing and the Key Arena deal will remain top priority.

“I don’t see the interim mayor rocking the boat a ton,” Douglas said.

The biggest city business now is the announcement of 2018’s budget, that Murray was expected to announce on September 25th.

“They’ve been working on that since this spring with the collaboration of the council,” Douglas said.

Meaning what Murray envisioned for the city budget is already set to go and expected to receive council’s vote.

Douglas says big changes if any will happen when either Jenny Durkan or Cary Moon is elected the new mayor on November 7.

“That person is going to come in and put a new stamp on city hall,” Douglas said.

Because of Murray’s resignation, whoever is elected will take office earlier than usual. Instead of January the winner will take office on November 28 or 29 when King County certifies its results.

As for Harrell, he will announce his decision by 5p.m. Friday.

Douglas says Harrell will most likely decline because of the council seat at stake.

The baton will then pass to another council member. The council will have to pick among themselves.