Russell Wilson challenges 12s: ‘I’ll stop sucking if you will’

SEATTLE — Russell Wilson has a challenge for 12s not just in Seattle but all around the world:

Stop sucking.

That’s right — no more straws.

“I will stop sucking plastic straws here in Seattle,” Wilson said in an Instagram video.

Seattle to ban plastic straws, utensils at restaurants next year

“We are using so many plastic straws all over the world and these plastic straws are going right into our oceans and killing all of our amazing fish and whales,” he said.

The video challenge comes as an ordinance banning plastic straws and plastic utensils will take effect next year in Seattle.

The ordinance banning plastic silverware has been on the books since 2010, but an exemption has been in place. That exemption is set to expire and won’t be renewed.

The pledge comes in response to a video challenge posted by actor Adrian Grenier on Instagram:

“My homie, @DangeRussWilson, as a captain and a leader I challenge you to #STOPSUCKING and help lead a team to save our ocean. If anyone can do it, you can! Are you in?”

Wilson also points out that CenturyLink Field in Seattle is the first stadium in the world to “stop sucking.”