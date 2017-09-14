Ride-share driver arrested for allegedly groping passenger during drive

SEATTLE — A ride-share driver was arrested at his Shoreline home Thursday after a passenger accused him of groping her, Seattle police said.

The woman told police she had been picked up by the 28-year-old driver Wednesday afternoon and, as she sat in the front seat, the man began groping her during the drive. She said she shouted at the driver to stop groping her, but that he continued.

She said she eventually was able to climb out of the vehicle on Seattle’s First Hill. Police said she went to Harborview Medical Center’s Sexual Assault and Trauma Center and contacted police and provided officers with the driver’s information, name and photo.

Officers found the man shortly after midnight at his home in Shoreline and booked him into the King County Jail for investigation of indecent liberties.