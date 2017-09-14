Out & About: Sailing with Seahawks Luke Willson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - In the opening installment of the new segment "Out & About", Seahawks Luke Willson goes sailing for the first time with our Michelle Ludtka.

Willson is a LaSalle, Canada native and while he grew up near the great lakes, he didn't come from a water family. He's always enjoyed boats but hates swimming. Since joining the Seahawks in 2013, Willson has taken to water even buying his own stand up paddle board.

Mike Rice from the Puget Sound Sailing Institute was the instructor and demonstrated the basic skills needed to sail. He teaches out of the PSSI locations in Gig Harbor, Seattle and Tacoma.

