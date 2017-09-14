Mother Nature’s fury: Washington state urges you to prepare for disaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From hurricanes Harvey and Irma, to a deadly earthquake in Mexico, and wildfires burning across the northwest, Mother Nature has shown her destructive power in recent weeks.

In Washington state, officials continue to urge citizens to prepare for a massive earthquake and tsunami that many experts believe could hit at any moment and cause widespread devastation.

Robert Ezelle, the director of Washington’s Emergency Management Division, joined Q13 News to give preparedness tips. He said residents could be left waiting days or weeks for help to arrive.