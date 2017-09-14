About 25 homes ordered evacuated in Arlington Heights due to wildfire

ARLINGTON, Wash. — The Arlington Fire Department asked Thursday that mandatory Level 3 evacuations be issued to about 25 homes due to a growing brush and timber fire outside Arlington, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire department asked the state Department of Emergency Management to make reverse 911 calls to the houses, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

It earlier reported that there was a 6-acre brush and timber fire outside Arlington in Arlington Heights. The Department of Natural Resources and local fire crews were on the scene.

The fire was along 99th Avenue NE and 240th, and 99th was being closed to traffic, according to the sheriff’s office.