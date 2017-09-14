Chairwoman: Tulalips to build new $100 million casino

EVERETT, Wash. — The Tulalip Tribes plan to start construction later this year on a $100 million replacement for Quil Ceda Creek Casino north of Seattle.

The Daily Herald reported Wednesday the 110,000-square-foot casino will be built across the street from the existing casino in Tulalip.

Officials say the casino will feature new entertainment and dining options, a large gambling floor and a 1,200-stall garage.

Tulalip Tribes chairwoman Marie Zackuse says she sees it complementing Tulalip Resort Casino, which is located about three miles north and draws visitors from across the West.

Zackuse says it’s time for a new facility that continues to cater to locals. Its footprint will cover about 15 acres.

Zackuse says casino construction should be finished in late 2018 or early 2019.