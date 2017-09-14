Bronze sculpture valued at $14,500 stolen from Des Moines Marina Promenade

DES MOINES, Wash. — A bronze sculpture valued at $14,500 was stolen from the Des Moines Marina Promenade, police said Thursday.

“We do not know the exact time but it was discovered missing by one of our former Arts Commissioners on Sunday,” a city news release said.

Anyone having information about this stolen statue, which was sculpted by by artist Sabah Al-Dhaher, is encouraged to call the Des Moines Police Department at 206-878-3301 or file your tip online here: http://www.desmoineswa.gov/363/Online-Crime-Reporting.