Woman found with severe head injury near homeless camp dies; homicide investigation underway

SEATTLE — Police said Wednesday night they were investigating an apparent homicide after finding a woman near a homeless camp with a severe injury to her head. She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Seattle police said officers responded to a report of a woman having been injured in the 900 block of South Jackson Street, near an International District homeless camp. They found a woman with a severe head injury. Medics transported her to Harborview Medical Center where she was declared dead.

“Homicide detectives are now interviewing possible witnesses to develop a suspect description,” police said in a news release.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the woman’s identity and the cause of death.