× Retrial begins for mom accused of trying to kill self, children

WILKES-BARRE, Penn. (WNEP) — Jury selection began for the retrial of a mother accused of trying to kill herself and her young children in Luzerne County.

Prosecutors say Melissa Scholl ran a hose from the exhaust pipe of her car and into her vehicle while parked in a lot near Wilkes-Barre. Her children were inside the car with her.

Back in June, Scholl stood trial on two counts of attempted homicide, but jurors could not reach a verdict.