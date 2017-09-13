Multiple injuries after shooting reported at high school near Spokane
Retrial begins for mom accused of trying to kill self, children

Posted 11:16 AM, September 13, 2017, by

Prosecutors say Melissa Scholl ran a hose from the exhaust pipe of her car and into her vehicle while parked in a lot near Wilkes-Barre. Her children were inside the car with her.

WILKES-BARRE, Penn. (WNEP) — Jury selection began  for the retrial of a mother accused of trying to kill herself and her young children in Luzerne County.

Back in June, Scholl stood trial on two counts of attempted homicide, but jurors could not reach a verdict.