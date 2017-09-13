Marysville School District sending resources to Freeman after school shooting

The Marysville School District is sending resources to Eastern Washington after a deadly shooting at a high school there.

A shooter opened fire at a high school in Rockford, killing one student, injuring three others and sending worried parents to the school in a frenzied rush, authorities said.

One child died at Freeman High School, while three injured victims were taken to a hospital and expected to survive.

Marysville administrators said the superintendent and a trauma-trained professional were headed to Rockford to help students and staff there.

Our hearts & prayers are w/ the students & families in the Freeman School District & the community members of Rockford, WA. — Marysville SD (@msd25) September 13, 2017

MSD25 Superintendent, Dr. Berg & a trauma-informed professional are on their way & will provide addt'l support & resources during this time https://t.co/GGixxExNEP — Marysville SD (@msd25) September 13, 2017

As a school district that has been impacted by a similar senseless tragedy, we know Rockford has a long road to recovery ahead. https://t.co/mNfw5y7Mdi — Marysville SD (@msd25) September 13, 2017

MSD25 will stand by Rockford & provide the support & care needed in the days & months to come. https://t.co/73LyWseINb — Marysville SD (@msd25) September 13, 2017

Four students were killed and a fifth critically injured on Oct. 24, 2014, when 15-year-old Jaylen Fryberg opened fire on them before killing himself at Marysville-Pilchuck High School.

