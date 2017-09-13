Several students shot at high school near Spokane
Marysville School District sending resources to Freeman after school shooting

Posted 1:29 PM, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 01:37PM, September 13, 2017

The Marysville School District is sending resources to Eastern Washington after a deadly shooting at a high school there.

A shooter opened fire at a high school in Rockford, killing one student, injuring three others and sending worried parents to the school in a frenzied rush, authorities said.

One child died at Freeman High School, while three injured victims were taken to a hospital and expected to survive.

Marysville administrators said the superintendent and a trauma-trained professional were headed to Rockford to help students and staff there.

Four students were killed and a fifth critically injured on Oct. 24, 2014, when 15-year-old Jaylen Fryberg opened fire on them before killing himself at Marysville-Pilchuck High School.

