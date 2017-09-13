Josh Duggar welcomes baby amid battle over fondling claims

On Monday, a federal judge stopped proceedings in Josh Duggar’s lawsuit filed against city officials in Springdale, Arkansas.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 over allegations Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

The 29-year-old previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.