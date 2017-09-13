Harrell sworn in as Seattle’s 54th mayor, after Murray resigns over abuse allegations

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle City Council President Bruce Harrell was sworn in Wednesday as the city’s mayor, after Ed Murray resigned over sex abuse allegations.

Murray announced Tuesday that he was stepping down effective 5 p.m. Wednesday.

His decision came just hours after The Seattle Times reported that a fifth man had alleged that Murray abused him decades ago. Murray has denied all the allegations but said his resignation was in the city’s best interests.

Harrell was surrounded by other city officials as he was sworn in. He said that should signal that the duties of the city's government go beyond one person or one office.

Harrell said he will decide by 5 p.m. Friday whether to finish Murray's term, which ends in December. If he declines, the council will appoint someone else.