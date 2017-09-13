× Report: 6 taken to hospital after shooting at high school near Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school south of Spokane.

The Spokesman-Review reports that multiple people were injured at Freeman High School in Rockford Wednesday morning.

KHQ reports six people were taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Their extent of their injuries was unknown.

The station also reports a suspect was in custody.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the police were doing a room-by-room search of the high school. Parents were urged NOT to go to the school at this time.

#Frreman School Shooting-MiddleSchool & Elementary on lock down. Multiple DeputiesOfficers/Medical @ scene. Safety of students #1 PRIORITY — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) September 13, 2017

Radio traffic indicated that five ambulances and a medical helicopter were called to the scene.

A very active scene at Freeman High School. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/yyDI1nibkr — Peter Maxwell (@KHQPeterMaxwell) September 13, 2017

Nearby Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter that all schools in the district are “in full lockdown as a precautionary measure.”

CORRECTION 10:40 – All SPS schools are in full lockdown as a precautionary measure. Click for definition of terms: https://t.co/SgjGt1tPsC — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) September 13, 2017

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.