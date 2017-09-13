Door opens for public marijuana-smoking lounges in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A door has possibly opened for smoking pot in public places in Nevada, including in Las Vegas.

The Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau released a legal opinion this week that stated local governments can issue permits allowing consumption in designated places.

The idea is a potential solution for the problem of tourists being able to buy marijuana, but not having anywhere to legally smoke it.

State Sen. Tick Segerblom is championing the concept of “marijuana lounges.”

He says licenses could also be granted to concerts and events like Electric Daisy Carnival.

Molly Rogers is a mother in Las Vegas, and she thinks there should be somewhere for smokers to go, but the government would have to be careful in choosing a location.

“I wouldn’t want it in restaurants or where my kids would be or where I would be,” she said.

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak acknowledges there’s a problem with the way things are, but has a lot of questions for the hypothetical solution of pot lounges.

“Do you want them attached to dispensaries?” he said. “Do you want them independent? How do you know that you don’t get the illegal drug coming into an independent one just in a shopping center?”

He also wondered whether the lounges would be like clubs with membership fees, and what else would go on at the lounges.

Sisolak expects a long process, including hearing from all the interested parties, before the logistics are figured out.

Clark County commissioners will discuss the issue next week at their meeting.