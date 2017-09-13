× Cool mornings, warm afternoons this week — but fall weather is just around the corner

SEATTLE — Enjoy the 70s this week — fall is just around the corner.

Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says our weather begins to change by Sunday with highs reaching only the upper 60s as rain showers move from the coast inland.

Showers are even possible at CenturyLink Field as the Seahawks play the San Francisco 49ers in their home opener (at 1:25 p.m. on Q13 FOX).

But until then, normal high temperatures in the 70s are expected. A few morning clouds here and there, but otherwise mostly sunny for Western Washington through Saturday.

Areas of rain will develop by the end of the weekend to begin the last week of summer with showers, sunbreaks, and cooler than normal temperatures.

Autumn official begins September 22 -- the equinox is at 1:02 p.m.