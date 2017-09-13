Man in Seattle gang sentenced to 8 years

SEATTLE — Authorities say man in a south Seattle street gang has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes says 30-year-old Samuel Rezene was sentenced Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, in 2011 and 2013, Rezene and associates were involved in two drug robberies of rival gang members. In retaliation, court records say, Rezene, his home and vehicles were repeatedly the targets of drive-by shootings.

Rezene was then shot multiple times in May 2014 while at a Renton gas station. Court documents say Rezene returned fire and collapsed.

Hayes says his assailant hasn’t been found.

Rezene was charged federally in December 2014 and was found guilty at a bench trial in May 2017.