Timeline of accusations against Seattle Mayor Ed Murray

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray announced his resignation Tuesday afternoon, hours after his younger cousin accused him of sexual abuse.

Murray will officially resign Wednesday, at which time City Council President Bruce Harrell will take over in the interim.

Murray’s resignation is the latest development following allegations of abuse that first surfaced in April.

Here's a look back at what preceded Tuesday's announcement from Mayor Murray:

April 6: Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denies allegations in suit that he sexually abused teen in the 1980s

April 10: Seattle City Council won’t comment on claims against mayor

April 11: Murray’s lawyer says doctor’s exam shows sex-abuse suit is ‘meritless’; not so, says opposing attorney

April 12: Murray says his ‘material evidence’ refuted sex abuse accusation, but lawyer wants to depose mayor

April 20: Lawyer for man accusing Murray of child sex abuse says mayor is lying

April 25: Seattle mayor’s lawyers seek sanctions against accuser’s attorney in sex abuse suit

May 3: 4th man accuses Seattle mayor of sex abuse

May 4: Judge sanctions, fines lawyer of man who accused mayor of sex abuse

May 8: Mayor Murray to announce he will no longer seek re-election

May 9: Murray officially drops re-election bid after sex abuse claims

June 14: Lawsuit accusing Murray of sexual abuse is dropped; Mayor declares vindication

July 16: Report sheds light on sex abuse claims against Murray

July 17: Seattle city councilmember urges Mayor Murray to consider stepping down

July 18: Former foster son of Murray speaks out about alleged sexual abuse

July 24: Seattle LGBTQ Commission asks Mayor to resign

Sept. 12: Murray again accused of abuse, this time by younger cousin; Mayor announces he will resign after fifth sex-abuse accusation