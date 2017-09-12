× Seattle Mayor Ed Murray again accused of abuse, this time by younger cousin

SEATTLE – Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has again been accused of sexual abuse, the Seattle Times reported, this time by a younger cousin who says Murray repeatedly molested him in the 1970s.

The Times, Q13 FOX’s news partner, reported that Joseph Dyer, 54, said he was 13 years old when Murray began forcing him into sex while the two shared a bedroom in Dyer’s mother’s home in Long Island.

Murray’s office didn’t immediately respond to request for comment from Q13 News, and Murray cancelled a scheduled press conference Tuesday morning to discuss the MOU process on the KeyArena renovation project.

Murray has been accused of sexual abuse by four other men, including former foster son Jeff Simpson and men named Maurice Jones and Delvonn Heckard.

Murray has denied all the allegations, and decided not to run for re-election this year.

The Times reported that Murray denied these allegations as well, saying he did live with the family during that time period but didn’t abuse Dyer.

He spoke of longstanding problems with Dyer’s side of the family, and accused them of seeing him “down and out, and they want to finish me off.”