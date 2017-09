Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Seahawks and Boeing are giving seven organizations game tickets throughout the season.

The Legion of Youth - powered by Boeing - is a unique community program that provides Seahawks game tickets to organizations that serve the youth in our region.

During each of the eight regular-season games, 25 students will receive four game tickets, breakfast with a visit from a Seahawks legend, concession vouchers and a sweatshirt.

Interested organizations should submit nominations here by Sept. 30.