Police: Polish rock group members raped woman on tour bus in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Four members of a Polish death metal band arrested on charges of kidnapping a Washington state woman are also suspected of sexually assaulting her after a concert during a party on the band’s tour bus, according to court documents.

The documents made public Monday said the sexual assault by the members of Decapitated happened in the bathroom of the tour bus following the Aug. 31 concert in Spokane, Washington.

The band members were arrested Saturday in Santa Ana, California, on allegations of first degree kidnapping and are jailed there while awaiting extradition to Spokane.

Steve Graham, a lawyer for the band members, said in an email Tuesday that the members of “Decapitated plan to fully fight the allegations that have been brought against them and are confident that their side of the story will be heard.”

Decapitated had been touring with the Australian band Thy Art is Murder, and performed several shows after the Spokane concert before being arrested.

Arrested were band members Michal Lysejko, 31; Waclaw Kieltyka, 35; Rafal Piotrowski, 31; and Hubert Wiecek, 30.

The alleged victim and her friend told Spokane police they attended the Aug. 31 show, ended up speaking with members of Decapitated and were invited to have drinks in the tour bus, said the Spokane County Superior Court documents filed by Spokane police.

Once on the bus, the women reported they began to feel uncomfortable, court documents said.

One of the women went to use the bus’ bathroom and was followed inside by a band member, court documents said.

The woman tried to push him away, “but he grabbed her arm and spun her around to where she was facing the sink and mirror in the bathroom,” court documents said.

“She saw in the mirror and out of the corner of her eye each of the band members taking turns raping her,” court documents said.

The woman’s friend told police she watched the band members rape the victim, court documents said.

The alleged victim told police that a band member helped her get dressed and carried her out of the bus, court documents said.

The woman walked away from the tour bus and called 911, court documents said. A police officer who picked her up and returned to the concert venue, but the tour bus was gone, court documents said.

The woman was examined at a hospital where she was found to have upper arm bruises consistent with being restrained and other injuries, the documents said.

Band members were interviewed last Thursday by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Lysejko told officers he did not know the women when shown a picture.

Kieltyka told officers he saw two members of the band engage in sex acts with the woman in the bus bathroom, court documents said.

Piotrowski said the women were at a party on the bus but declined additional comment, court documents said.

Wiecek said the two women had been on the bus but he did not see what was going on, court documents said.

The woman were not identified in the court documents.

Graham, the band’s attorney, told The Spokesman-Review newspaper, that the band members would not fight extradition.

“We have witnesses that can testify to the fact that the accuser came to visit the band of her own free will and left on good terms,” Graham told the newspaper.