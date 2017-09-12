Nintendo increases production of Super NES Classic edition

REDMOND, Wash. – Your odds of playing Super Mario World again just went up dramatically.

Nintendo announced Tuesday morning that it has upped the number of units it will produce of soon-to-be-released Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition system.

Originally, Nintendo had planned to produce enough units to get through the end of 2017, but it decided instead to extend the release into next year.

Launch day is Sept. 29, and the price will be set at $79.

The system will feature 21 games, including Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and Super Metroid. See the full list, here.