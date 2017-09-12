× Marshawn Lynch reportedly about to become reality star

Beast Mode is reportedly going Reality Show Mode.

Marshawn Lynch will star in a reality show called “No Script” that will air on Facebook’s new Watch video service, Reuters reported Tuesday morning.

Facebook reportedly paid Bleacher Report millions of dollars for the show.

“We think we have a big hit on our hands,” Bleacher Report president Rory Brown told Reuters. “People are going to spend more time on Facebook because of it.”

Lynch, the former Seattle Seahawks running back, is now playing for the Oakland Raiders.

“No Script” will begin airing later this month, with eight 10- to 15-minute episodes “featuring various antics by Lynch.” The first episode will reportedly feature Lynch taking racecar-driving lessons “until he ruins the tires of the car.”