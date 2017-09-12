Man pulled from Skykomish River near Sultan after being under water for nearly 30 minutes

SULTAN, Wash. — Rescue crews recovered a man from the Skykomish River near Sportsman Park on Tuesday afternoon after he was under water for nearly a half-hour, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

The unidentified man was rushed to the hospital about 4 p.m., sheriff’s spokeswoman Shari Ireton said.

Witnesses called 911 just before 3 p.m. to report that there was a man yelling for help in the river, Ireton said. Witnesses said the man had been acting strangely before jumping in the river, where at first he appeared to be swimming but then became increasingly distressed and then began calling for help.

He went down in about 12 feet of water before he could be recovered, Ireton said.