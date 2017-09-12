‘I’m a monster’: Utah man charged with killing infant after allegedly going into a rage

ROY, Utah (KSL) — A man has been charged with aggravated murder after police say he told officers he was a “monster” and had gone into a “rage” when he repeatedly punched a 1-month-old boy.

Matthew Daniel Graves, 22, was charged Friday with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony.

On Thursday, police were sent to 4447 S. 1950 West about 7:40 a.m. on a report of an infant not breathing, according to court records.

“The infant was transported to Ogden Regional Hospital where doctors learned that the infant had significant brain trauma,” charging documents state.

The boy was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital where doctors found “huge fractures to the right side of the head, massive brain swelling and hemorrhage, fixed and dilated pupils, tremendous soft tissue damage, separation of the vertebrae in the neck and loss of oxygen to the brain” as well as “profound brain trauma,” according to the charges.

The boy’s 5-year-old brother was interviewed by police. He told them about Graves spanking the boy as well as “instances of domestic violence in the home,” according to charging documents.

“Matthew was interviewed at the hospital and admitted that he had gotten angry because the infant was crying and had punched him repeatedly in the head. Matthew stated that he could not remember how many times he hit the infant as he blacked out from rage. Matthew made comments that he is a monster, that he has lost all hope in life and is going to lose everything,” the charges state.

Police also reported finding drugs in Graves’ car and home.

In December, Graves pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a restricted person, which was reduced to a class A misdemeanor, and drug possession, according to court records. He was placed on probation for two years.