Ed Murray announces he will resign as Seattle mayor after fifth sex-abuse accusation

SEATTLE – Mayor Ed Murray announced his resignation Tuesday afternoon, hours after his younger cousin accused him of sexual abuse.

Murray’s resignation will go into effect Wednesday, at which time City Council President Bruce Harrell will take over in the interim. Murray said Harrell will take five days to decide whether he wants to complete the term.

“I am announcing my resignation as mayor, effective at 5 p.m. tomorrow,” Murray said in a statement. While the allegations against me are not true, it is important that my personal issues do not affect the ability of our City government to conduct the public’s business.”

Murray’s cousin, 54-year-old Joseph Dyer, told the Seattle Times on Tuesday morning that Murray had repeatedly abused him when they shared a bedroom at Dyer’s mother’s house beginning when Dyer was 13. Dyer is the fifth man to accuse Murray of sexual abuse.

Born in Aberdeen and a graduate of Lacey’s Timberline High School, Murray climbed through the political ranks after he was appointed to fill a vacant state House seat in 1995.

Murray succeeded Mike McGinn as Mayor in 2014 and was expected to run for re-election this year, but an April lawsuit claiming he raped and molested a teenager in 1986 touched off a domino effect of allegations. One previous allegation, from a former foster child, led to the state of Oregon finding Murray had likely accused the boy and prohibiting him from fostering more children.

Murray announced in May that he wouldn’t be running for re-election, but continued to maintain that he intended to serve out his term.

But Tuesday’s allegations, first reported by the Seattle Times, proved to be the final straw.

“But it has also become clear to me that in light of the latest news reports it is best for the city if I step aside,” Murray said in his statement. “To the people of this special city and to my dedicated staff, I am sorry for this painful situation.”

A half-hour before Murray’s announcement, Mayoral candidate Jenny Durkan called on him to resign.

“It is time for Mayor Murray to step down,” she said in a statement. “I previously urged the Mayor to reflect deeply about whether he could continue to lead and what was in the best interests of the city. It’s clear that it is in everyone’s best interest for him to resign. As a parent, former public official and openly gay woman these allegations are beyond sad and tragic; no official is above the law. ”

The Times reported that Joseph Dyer, 54, said he was 13 years old when Murray began forcing him into sex.

The Times reported that Murray denied these allegations as well, saying he did live with the family during that time period but didn’t abuse Dyer.

He spoke of longstanding problems with Dyer’s side of the family, and accused them of seeing him “down and out, and they want to finish me off.”

Here is Murray’s full resignation statement:

“I am announcing my resignation as mayor, effective at 5 p.m. tomorrow.

“While the allegations against me are not true, it is important that my personal issues do not affect the ability of our City government to conduct the public’s business.

“I’m proud of all that I have accomplished over my 19 years in the Legislature, where I was able to pass what were at the time the largest transportation packages in state history, a landmark gay civil rights bill and a historic marriage equality bill.

“And I am proud of what we have accomplished together at the City during my time as mayor, passing a nation-leading $15 minimum wage, and major progressive housing affordability and police accountability legislation, as well as negotiating an agreement to build a world-class arena that I believe in time will bring the NHL and NBA to Seattle.

“But it has also become clear to me that in light of the latest news reports it is best for the city if I step aside.

“To the people of this special city and to my dedicated staff, I am sorry for this painful situation.

“In the interest of an orderly transition of power, Council President Bruce Harrell will become Mayor upon my resignation, and will decide within the following five days whether he will fill out the remainder of my term. During this time Director of Operations Fred Podesta has been tasked with leading the transition.”