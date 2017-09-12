A look at Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s accusers and the allegations

SEATTLE — Some of the accusations against Seattle Mayor Ed Murray have been out there for years.

A decade ago, two of the accusers in Oregon told Seattle Times reporters and state lawmakers that Murray had sexually abused them. Murray said the accusations were politically motivated. And questions were raised by the accusers’ credibility.

But the issue came back again when a local man filed a lawsuit against the mayor earlier this year, charging that Murray had exploited him and paid him for sex when he was 15 and addicted to drugs. Murray was in his 30s at the time.

In this video, Q13 News reporter Matt Lorch takes a look at the accusers and accusations that just kept coming.