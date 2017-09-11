Several schools briefly locked down after police activity in downtown Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Authorities found no evidence of a shooting after responding to reports of an active shooter Monday morning at a mental health hospital.

Puyallup police locked down the 300 block of E Pioneer Way around 9:30 a.m. while they investigated.

Officers quickly responded and did not find either a shooter or any victims. They said there was no evidence of a shooting.

The Puyallup School District said several schools were in lockdown as a precaution, including Stewart & Spinning elementary schools, Kalles Junior High and the district office.

Due to police activity in the downtown Puyallup area, lockdown in place at Stewart & Spinning elem, Kalles JH, District office — Puyallup Schools (@PuyallupSD) September 11, 2017

Police said the Washington State Fair remained open as normal.