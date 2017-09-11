Mechanical problems reported before crash that killed Troy Gentry

LIVE: INTERACTIVE HURRICANE TRACKER
Posted 6:40 PM, September 11, 2017

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 16: Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry performs during Keith Urban's Fourth annual We're All For The Hall benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 16, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

MEDFORD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say the pilot of a helicopter carrying country music performer Troy Gentry reported the aircraft was experiencing mechanical problems shortly before it crashed in New Jersey, killing the two men.

The helicopter went down Friday in a wooded area as it approached the Flying W Airport in Medford.

Gentry was one-half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry. The crash occurred hours before they were due to perform at a resort housed at the airport.

Radio communication between emergency responders show the pilot was planning to make an emergency landing and was hovering in the air while waiting for the fire department to arrive. But the responders note seconds later the helicopter had crashed just south of the airport.

Gentry and the pilot were the only people aboard.