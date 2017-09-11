Man found shot, wounded on West Casino Road in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A man was found shot in the back in the 1700 block of West Casino Road Monday night and was rushed to a local hospital, Everett police spokesman Aaron Snell said.

Police were called to the area after neighbors heard gunshots, Snell said. Responding officers found the wounded man and shell casings.

There was a report of a passenger vehicle leaving the area shortly after the shooting, Snell said, but there was no much to go on. Police had no description of a suspect.

The condition of the wounded man was not immediately known.