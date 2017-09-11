Dick’s Sporting Goods says it’s hiring 250 people at 3 new stores in area

SEATTLE — Dick’s Sporting Goods said it is now hiring 250 full-time, part-time and temporary positions for three new stores slated to open in October in Bellevue, Tacoma and Tukwila.

The new stores are located at Crossroads Bellevue, 15600 NE 8th Street; Tacoma Mall at 4502 S. Steele Street; and in Tukwila at Parkway Supercenter at 14750 Southcenter Parkway.

The retailer expects to hire a total of approximately 170 full-time and part-time associate positions for these new locations, as well as up to 80 temporary positions.

The store said candidates can visit dickssportinggoods.jobs to apply.