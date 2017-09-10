Thomas Rawls will be inactive for Seahawks’ game in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Thomas Rawls will have to wait at least one more week to make his season debut.

The Seattle Seahawks said Sunday that Rawls, who is expected to split carries as one of the team’s featured running backs, would be inactive for their season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Rawls is recovering from an ankle injury.

Seahawks Week 1 inactives pic.twitter.com/WzHnZUAGZF — Seattle Seahawks (@seahawksPR) September 10, 2017

The announcement means Eddie Lacy will likely get more chances to carry the ball – and maybe do the unthinkable and indulge in a Lambeau Leap – in his old home.

Lacey came to Seattle as a free agent in the offseason, leaving the Packers after four seasons.

Also on the pregame inactives list were running back J.D. McKissic; safety Tedric Thompson; safety Delano Hill; linebacker Michael Wilhoite; guard Jordan Roos; and tackle Isiah Battle.