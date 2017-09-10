× Tacoma officers unhurt after man shoots at them; suspect killed

TACOMA, Wash. — Authorities are investigating a fatal officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of South Lawrence Street in Tacoma.

Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said officers were responding to a call about 3:20 p.m. Sunday when someone fired shots at them.

Officers returned fire killing the gunman.

Cool said no officers were not injured during the incident.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.