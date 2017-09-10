× SnoPUD workers heading to help with Hurricane Irma relief

EVERETT, Wash. — Workers from Snohomish County P.U.D. are leaving this morning to help with hurricane relief in the Southeast.

19 electrical workers on their way to help the more than 1.35 million people are now without power because of Hurricane Irma–and more are expected to lose electricity as the hurricane makes its way up Florida’s gulf coast.

For the P.U.D. workers, they’re going to help people in need.

“I’ve never been in such big storm repair setting. And I know there’s always a need for extra help and this is what I’ve been trained to do,: SAID JOURNEYMAN LINEMAN Mark Hasko. “I have the skill and the time available to do that, and my wife said yes. She’s ok with me going, which is important, and just an opportunity to help those who need it.”

Hasko and his colleagues will \begin in Georgia where the teams will be told where to go from there.