Officials rescue man who fell while exploring Oregon cave

BEND, Ore. — Oregon officials say a man who was injured when he fell while trying to climb out of a cave near Bend had limited experience and poor equipment for attempting to explore the cave.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says it received the call Saturday afternoon from a climbing partner of Tyrell Bailey, of Bend, saying Bailey had falling while trying to ascend out of Bessie Butte Cave. He was injured and couldn’t climb out on his own.

More than 20 search-and-rescue personnel responded and set up a rope system to lift him out of the cave, which included a 30-foot vertical section.

Bailey was transported to a hospital but he had been discharged by Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff’s Deputy Russell Stanage says Bailey’s group was poorly equipped for entering the cave. The sheriff’s office reminded would-be spelunkers to be familiar with the type of cave they’re exploring — and to have the right gear and technical skills to handle it.