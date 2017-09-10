LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Much has happened for the Seattle Seahawks in the 239 days since they last played a meaningful football game, and most of it is good.

Russell Wilson is healthy again. Earl Thomas is too, and Jimmy Graham appears to be back at full strength after his injury nearly two years. Kam Chancellor is locked down for the foreseeable future. Eddie Lacy, Sheldon Richardson and Bradley McDougald are on the roster now, as well as a promising draft class – and the Seahawks didn’t lose any big names to retirement or free agency.

The Seahawks face a giant early test Sunday in their first game of the season, when they face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field – where they haven’t won since 1999, a streak of seven consecutive losses.

