In wake of run-in with police, Michael Bennett continues national anthem protest

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Michael Bennett is officially bringing his protest to the regular season.

The Seattle Seahawks defensive end sat during the national anthem before the team’s game at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, continuing a ritual he employed throughout the preseason.

The protest was not surprising, particularly in light of Bennett saying last week that he’d had an ugly run-in with Las Vegas police last month for which he’s considering filing a civil rights lawsuit.

As has been the case for much of the preseason, offensive lineman Justin Britt stood by Bennett as the anthem played.

Bennett said he feared for his life after the incident in Las Vegas after the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight.

“I’m just lucky to be here to be able to speak about it,” he said. “At any moment, I could’ve made the wrong decision whether to move, or (if police) felt like I was resisting or doing something wrong, and the Seahawks would be wearing the patch with No. 72 on it,” he said, referencing a common way NFL teams memorialize players they’ve lost.

Police disputed Bennett’s account of the incident.